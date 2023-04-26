News
Missing Enugu APGA governorship aspirant found dead
An All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Dons Udeh, who was declared missing by his family has been found dead by the police.
Udeh declared missing on Saturday.
The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu, said Udeh’s lifeless body was found in the 9th Mile Area of the state.
He also ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and the command tactical squads to conduct a full-scale investigation into the circumstances leading to the politician’s murder.
The CP said: “The lifeless and decomposing body of the deceased, identified as a 2023 Enugu State Governorship Election Aspirant under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), was found in a bush at 9th Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government Area, on 25/04/2023 at about 1100hrs, with marks of violence, which strongly suggests that he was murdered.
READ ALSO: Insecurity in Enugu outcome of leadership failure —APGA guber candidate, Nweke Jr.
“The corpse was evacuated to the hospital, where it was confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and medical autopsy by police operatives serving in 9th Mile Police Division of the Command.
“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was reported to have been missing since Saturday, 22nd April 2023, at about 4:00 p.m., when he left his Enugu City home in a white-coloured Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number: ENU 800 NX, to an undisclosed destination.
“All efforts made to trace his whereabouts proved abortive until his remains were found on the said date and location, while the vehicle was later found abandoned and recovered today, 26/04/2023 at about 10am, at Ngwo, along Old Enugu Road, Udi Local Government Area.
“Further development shall be communicated, please.”
