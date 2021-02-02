Missing former-Anambra commissioner reportedly rescued in Abia

A former Commissioner for Diaspora affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Dr Christian Madubuko, who was declared missing after resigning his appointment with the state government, has been reportedly rescued by soldiers in Abia State.

His rescue was announced via a Facebook group page, APGA Interactive Forum, by one Eneh Victor Chigozie, claiming that he was rescued in Isuochi, Abia State on January 31, 2021 and taken back to Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Madubuko had accused the state government of corruption before resigning his appointment.

According to the ex-commissioner in his resignation letter on December 11, 2020, corruption in the system” was his reason for quiting, calling on Governor Wilie Obaino to rise up and take charge of his government.

His wife cried out after he went missing on January 13, 2021, saying she heard on social media that the former commissioner had been abducted.

Though a photograph of Dr. Madubuko with a soldier and a priest was shared as evidence of his rescue on the APGA Interactive Forum Facebook page, there is yet to be an official confirmation of his rescue.

