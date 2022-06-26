Missing former Nigerian diplomat found dead in US

A US-based former Nigerian diplomat, Ambassador Ejeviome Otobo, who was declared missing on June 15, has been found dead by the police in Tuckahoe, New York.

The disappearance of the 70-year-old diplomat was announced by the Tuckahoe Police Department on June 19 in a Facebook post which also requested information from the public.

However, on Saturday, the police announced in a statement that Otobo had been found dead and sent condolences to his family.

“The Tuckahoe Police Department regrets to inform members of the community that Mr Ejeviome Otobo was located yesterday afternoon and is deceased.

“We would like to thank those of you who offered tips and tried to assist with the investigation. Our thoughts go out to the Otobo family during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Until his death, Etebo was a Non-Resident Senior Fellow in Peacebuilding and Global Economic Policy at the Global Governance Institute in Brussels, Belgium.

Etobo also served as the Director and Deputy Head, Peacebuilding Support Office at the United Nations headquarters in New York between December 2006 and October 2013 and

from February to August 2009, he was the acting Assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations.

