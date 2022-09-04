Missing Ondo TESCOM director found dead

The missing director of the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Gbenga Olofinmoyegun, has been found dead.

Olofinmoyegun was declared missing on Thursday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday Akure, said the mutilated body of the TESCOM director was found in the state capital on Saturday.

She said the police had commenced an investigation into the killing.

Odunlami said: “Yesterday (Saturday) afternoon somebody called to inform us that a decomposing corpse was found at Saint Theresa, close to St. Peter in Akure.

“When the police got to the scene to remove the corpse, some people came around and identified him as the director we have been searching for in the last three days.

“It was his suit they used to identify him. However, his head has been cut-off and his chest ripped open while his intestine was removed.

“Investigation has started, his phone was left behind and some other things too. So, we are going to work with what we have to know if he had issues with anybody.

“And maybe it’s a ritual case, but it is an investigation that will reveal all these.”

