MISSING PERSONS: #ENDSARS panel orders NDLEA to produce Kyari March 22

An Independent Investigation Panel on Friday ordered the Chairman of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), to produce the suspended Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, on March 22.

The panel also ordered the new Commandant of the IGP-IRT, Tunde Disu, to ensure that Kyari appears before the panel on that date.

The super cop is currently in the NDLEA custody over an alleged link with an international drug cartel.

The panel is investigating allegations of human rights violations by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The order followed information by the panel’s counsel, Halilu Adamu, that Kyari was in the NDLEA custody.

The police counsel, James Idachaba, told the panel that the police can no longer produce Kyari since he was no longer in police custody having been suspended from service.

A representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the panel, John Aikpokpo Martins, gave the directive at the committee’s sitting in Abuja.

He said the presence of the police officer was necessary because a witness had earlier mentioned him in one of the cases before the panel.

Martins presided over Friday’s session in the absence of the panel’s chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima.

He said: “The witness testified that Kyari allegedly promised to reach out to him in respect of the missing persons and till date nothing was heard about them.

“The above order is made in respect of three persons who were allegedly arrested and detained by the IGP-IRT detention facility.

”The whereabouts of Yakubu Danjuma, Ibrahim Daniel and Choji Dung are still unknown.”

The panel had on March 8 ordered the Office of the Inspector-General of Police to unfailingly produce the aforementioned three victims before it.

