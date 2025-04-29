MIT develops hopping robot designed to traverse challenging environments  

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a hopping robot that is capable of navigating challenging and uneven terrains, such as rubble, rocky surfaces, and even planetary landscapes.

It is designed to function in places where wheels and legs are difficult to use, including catastrophe areas, buildings that have collapsed, or planetary surfaces like the Moon or Mars.

With the help of spring-loaded systems and high-torque motors, the lightweight and small robot can jump precisely, allowing it to avoid obstacles, cross gaps, and maintain balance on unstable surfaces.

The robot, which has flapping wing modules for control and stability, can move on a variety of surfaces and support loads heavier than its own thanks to this design.

Smaller than a human thumb and lighter than a paperclip, the hopping robot is propelled off the ground by a springy leg and is equipped with four flapping-wing modules that provide lift and regulate its orientation.

Yi-Hsuan (Nemo) Hsiao, a graduate student, and Prof. Pakpong Chirarattananon of the City University of Hong Kong, who created the hopping robot, discuss the next stage of development.

“One of the biggest challenges is our robot is still connected with a power cable,” explains Hsiao. “I think going into power autonomy — which means we carry a battery and a sensor onboard — will be the next step. And this robot has really opened the opportunities for us to do that.”

