Miyetti Allah admits increasing banditry among members, blames poverty | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Miyetti Allah admits increasing banditry among members, blames poverty
The Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Othman Ngelzarma, has stated that the poverty levels in Nigeria coupled with ignorance are the main reason for banditry among its members.
Ngelzarma made this disclosure on Thursday, while addressing the NEC meeting of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), led by Chief Audu Ogbe.
According to him, the simple solution to the problem was to resettle the pastoralists in order to educate them.
The MACBAN leader, however, stressed that “bigger criminals and merchants of crimes in the cities” were taking advantage of the ignorance of the young Fulani and their poverty to engage them in crime.
Ngelzarma also solicited the support of the ACF to create a pressure group to prevail on the government to establish settlements for pastoralists in the country.
“When they get settled in a place, it will become easier for the government to give them education; it will become easier for them to enjoy all those things other citizens are enjoying in the country, but as it is now, they don’t enjoy anything from the government while they contribute more than any other society to the government because they supply the nutritional need to the Nigeria population.
Read also: Buhari mourns slain Miyetti Allah leaders, seek collaboration against insecurity
“We have over 400 grazing reserves in the country but only three are in the South western part of Oyo and Ogun. All the other grazing reserves are in the northern part, all put together having about five million hectares.
“If this can be utilized, it is enough to settle this landless people, they are the only landless people in the country; the pastoralists are landless. They stay in a place, when development comes, they move and leave the place. This is a very big challenge,” the MACBAN leader said.
Responding, the ACF Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the acronym RUGA was not a coinage of the present administration and not a Fulani word but the initiative of the British government which saw the problems coming since 1946.
The ACF chairman stressed the need to solve the issues of farmer/herder clashes.
“It was the British who saw this coming. There is need to put cows in a good place where we can give them water and grass and secure them so that we can get better meat and milk. I thank the Miyetti Allah for the education they have given us and we assure them that we will continue talking.
“Kaduna, Kano and Niger have already offered land where we can put the cows. It is about government now developing the lands,” Ogbe said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...