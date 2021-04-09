 Miyetti Allah admits increasing banditry among members, blames poverty | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Miyetti Allah admits increasing banditry among members, blames poverty

Published

15 mins ago

on

Fear of herdsmen, Islamic dominance responsible for challenges bedevilling Nigeria —Miyetti Allah

The Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Othman Ngelzarma, has stated that the poverty levels in Nigeria coupled with ignorance are the main reason for banditry among its members.

Ngelzarma made this disclosure on Thursday, while addressing the NEC meeting of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), led by Chief Audu Ogbe.

According to him, the simple solution to the problem was to resettle the pastoralists in order to educate them.

The MACBAN leader, however, stressed that “bigger criminals and merchants of crimes in the cities” were taking advantage of the ignorance of the young Fulani and their poverty to engage them in crime.

Ngelzarma also solicited the support of the ACF to create a pressure group to prevail on the government to establish settlements for pastoralists in the country.

“When they get settled in a place, it will become easier for the government to give them education; it will become easier for them to enjoy all those things other citizens are enjoying in the country, but as it is now, they don’t enjoy anything from the government while they contribute more than any other society to the government because they supply the nutritional need to the Nigeria population.

Read also: Buhari mourns slain Miyetti Allah leaders, seek collaboration against insecurity

“We have over 400 grazing reserves in the country but only three are in the South western part of Oyo and Ogun. All the other grazing reserves are in the northern part, all put together having about five million hectares.

“If this can be utilized, it is enough to settle this landless people, they are the only landless people in the country; the pastoralists are landless. They stay in a place, when development comes, they move and leave the place. This is a very big challenge,” the MACBAN leader said.

Responding, the ACF Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the acronym RUGA was not a coinage of the present administration and not a Fulani word but the initiative of the British government which saw the problems coming since 1946.

The ACF chairman stressed the need to solve the issues of farmer/herder clashes.

“It was the British who saw this coming. There is need to put cows in a good place where we can give them water and grass and secure them so that we can get better meat and milk. I thank the Miyetti Allah for the education they have given us and we assure them that we will continue talking.

“Kaduna, Kano and Niger have already offered land where we can put the cows. It is about government now developing the lands,” Ogbe said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
Latest32 mins ago

Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon

The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
Latest22 hours ago

FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Latest1 day ago

Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up

The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Latest1 day ago

Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Oshiomhole can't convene any rally in Edo, deputy gov boasts Oshiomhole can't convene any rally in Edo, deputy gov boasts
Latest1 day ago

Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival

The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...

Latest Tech News

Latest19 hours ago

Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Latest3 days ago

Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google

American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Latest3 days ago

Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Latest4 days ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...