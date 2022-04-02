Miyetti Allah advocates registration of herders in South-East

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called for the registration of herdsmen in the South-East, stressing that it would address conflicts with farmers in the region.

The MACBAN Chairman in the region, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, made the call in a chat with journalists on Saturday in Enugu.

He stressed that some herdsmen who are not members of cattle-breeders associations, ply their trade in the zone and stall negotiations between the association and the government.

Siddiki, therefore, urged governors of states in the South-East to empower MACBAN to regulate cattle business in the zone.

He said: “We appeal to state governments in the zone to statutorily empower MACBAN which is, unarguably, the largest and most organised cattle breeder organisation in Nigeria, as the regulator for herders in the zones.

“We sincerely recommend that the uniqueness of Nigeria which is in its diversity of tribes, languages, cultures, religions and trades be strategically harnessed.

“Let every Nigerian be encouraged to freely engage themselves anywhere in the country, provided that such engagements are legitimate and without threats to the peaceful coexistence of the peoples of Nigeria.”

