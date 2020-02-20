Miyetti Allah bans night grazing in Nasarawa, prohibits kids from moving with cattle

The Nasarawa State chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has announced that it has placed a ban on night grazing in the state in a bid to curtail clashes between farmers and herders.

This was revealed on Thursday by the Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia, the state capital.

Speaking further, Hussaini who said the group had already directed its members to comply with the ban noted that there is also an embargo on the use of under-aged children for grazing, blaming most destruction of crops on them and night grazing.

He said; “We are not saying that children should not graze, but they must be in company with adults.

Read also: ZAMFARA: Govt discovers 2 buildings used as hideouts by cattle rustlers

“To allow children with cattle on their own, without being guided by adults henceforth cannot be tolerated; anyone caught would be sanctioned, to serve as a deterrent to others,” the Miyetti Allah chieftain said.

He, however, advised farmers to desist from cultivating and blocking cattle routes, to enable the Fulani to go about their grazing without any problem.

The chairman called on other ethnic groups in the state to expose criminal elements among them, just like the Fulani are doing, to sanitise the state.

According to him, the society cannot be secured, if good people continue to harbour and protect criminals on the basis of sentiments.

“You cannot harbour criminals and just pray and wish that the country should be free of crimes.

“All hands must be on deck, to support the government in fighting crime and criminal elements in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions