Miyetti Allah begs Gov Soludo to delay implementation of cattle grazing ban

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN) on Monday appealed to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, to suspend the implementation of the ban on cattle grazing in the state.

Soludo had last week announced the ban on the movement of cattle on foot in every part of Anambra.

The governor, who made the announcement at a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka, said the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law in the state.

He added that the enforcement of the ban would begin this month.

Soludo said: “Now that they have a law banning open grazing, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it. Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the State in contravention to the law.”

However, in a chat with journalists in Awka, the leader of the Miyetti Allah in the South-East, Gidado Siddiki, begged the governor to suspend the implementation of the ban to enable the union leaders to educate members on available alternatives.

He said: “Majority of us (Fulanis), don’t know any business other than rearing cattle in this world. Some of us were born and bred in this rearing of cattle business here in Anambra state. We have no other place to go.

“The herders are aware that the state governor has flagged off massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state, and as law abiding citizens, we have cautioned all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities.

“Our members have remained committed to peaceful coexistence with their host communities in the State and the South-east geopolitical zone at large.

“We therefore, call on concerned stakeholders including the media to help us beg the governor, if possible, to revise his decision on the ban.”

