Miyetti Allah begs Gov Tambuwal to stop killing of Fulani herdsmen in Sokoto

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has called on Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State to stop the killing of Fulani herdsmen and pastoralists in the state.

The group which made the appeal on Sunday at a press conference in Abuja, also called on the state government and security agencies to bring to book the alleged killers and provide protection for the innocent pastoralists going about their legitimate businesses in the state.

In a statement issued by the Miyetti Allah National Secretary, Bello Aliyu-Gotomo, the body said wanton killing of innocent herdsmen was rampant in some councils, especially Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the state where they were targeted by an outlawed vigilante group.

“The killings, which started about a week ago, have continued unabated and more than 16 pastoralists have been killed by members of an outlawed vigilance group,” Aliyu-Gotomo said.

“Reports reaching MACBAN headquarters in Abuja indicate that the killings are continuing around Tsola Bale village and its surrounding areas.

“Five pastoralists have been held hostage by the vigilance group in the last one month and all efforts to free them have been resisted.

“Security agencies in charge of these areas should do more to protect innocent people who are continuously harassed by the criminal vigilantes or rural bandits.

“We believe the security agencies have the wherewithal to put a stop to this dastardly act of cowardice against unarmed civilians,’’ Aliyu-Gotomo added.

The statement also alleged that several Fulani communities were recently attacked by bandits in the area and four pastoralists were killed, making the communities vulnerable to activities of bandits and the vigilantes, claiming to have alerted the state government on activities of the vigilantes in the past but their warning was discarded.

