Politics
Miyetti Allah begs Lagos govt to enlighten members on anti-open grazing bill
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), South-West, on Wednesday appealed to the Lagos State government to enlighten its members on the Anti-Open Grazing Bill.
The bill passed the second reading in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday.
The MACBAN Secretary in the region, Maikudi Usman, who made the plea at a one-day public hearing organized by the House on the bill, said it is imperative for the government to sensitize their members to stop open grazing in the state and other parts of the South-West region.
He stressed that MACBAN members needed additional time to be enlightened on how they would breed cattle in one place rather than encroaching on farmlands.
Usman said: “Our breeders are not used to breeding cattle in one place. They move from here to another place. When we say we will keep cattle in one place, the owner of the cattle will not have funds to feed the animals in one place.
“They have already depended on going from one place to another because in the rainy season time, we have where we settle down, and we also have for the dry season.
“We are pleading with the Lagos State government to give us more time to go tell our people and train them how they will be breeding cattle in one place and not encroach on farmers’ land.”
