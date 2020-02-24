Miyetti Allah calls for members’ inclusion in Amotekun

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Oyo State chapter, on Monday called for the inclusion of its members in the proposed Amotekun initiative in the state.

A former Chairman of MACBAN in the state, Alhaji Yaqub Bello, made the call during a public hearing on the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020, also known as Amotekun bill.

Bello, who expressed the support of the association for the Amotekun initiative, said only those despise the truth would oppose such a move.

He said: “Some of us have been in Oyo State for over 40 years, cohabiting with the natives, married Yoruba women and have children.

“So, our request is to include Miyetti Allah as members of Operation Amotekun to enhance the job of the outfit, since we know the terrain of where we rear our cattle.

“Having Fulani among the outfit will make it easier for Amotekun men to distinguish between genuine herdsmen and the criminals while on patrol.

“A Fulani man can also serve as an interpreter while interrogating any suspected herdsman.”

According to Bello, the major objective of the initiative was to curb criminal activities in the society and not to witch-hunt any particular body or ethnic group.

