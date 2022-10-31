Miyetti Allah canvasses for Ministry of Nomadic Affairs as solution to herders’ plights

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Association has called on the Nigerian government to establish a Ministry of Nomadic Affairs as that will be the only panacea to address the problems of the Fulani people as well as broaden their educational opportunities.

The group which made the call at an expanded National Executive Meeting with State Chairmen of the association held in Abuja on Monday, also called for the total overhauling of the country’s security and justice systems to address cases of injustice meted to the pastoralists and grant access to justice by its people because many of their youths were languishing in detention centres across the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and jointly signed by its National President, Abdullahi Bodejo, and National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, respectively, the Miyetti Allah demanded the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the country.

“The meeting called for the immediate establishment of a Ministry of Nomadic Affairs as this will broaden the education opportunities for the Fulani people.

“The meeting also called for the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states of the Federation as the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani Herders in Nigeria.

“This will include building of earth dams and solar boreholes. Building of veterinary clinics. Development of Diary (milk) collection centres.

“The meeting dismissed the consistent claims of farmers- herders conflicts as a major setback of instability and insecurity in Nigeria. But rather, the conflicts are exacerbated by activities of states sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes who willfully continue to carry out extra-judicial killings of Fulani pastoralists,” the communiqué stated.

