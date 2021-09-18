Miyetti Allah confirms death of Chairman in kidnappers’ den

The Kaduna Chapter of the Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has announced the death of its Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi.

This was contained in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Othman Ngelzarma, on Saturday, in Abuja, which noted that the deceased, aged 58, was killed by kidnappers on Friday.

“The death of Abubakar brings to five the number of MACBAN officials killed either by bandits, kidnappers, or cattle rustlers this year across the country”, the statement said.

Ngelzarma stated that Abdullahi’s lifeless body was found by the roadside on Friday, after being kidnapped from his home in Lere on Sept. 16 and ransom paid.

“Alhaji Abubakar, aged 58 was kidnapped on the 16th of September and after paying ransom his dead body was found by the roadside on Friday, September 17, on the outskirts of Lere town.

READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah begs Lagos govt to enlighten members on anti-open grazing bill

“While we condole with the family of the deceased, the Kaduna State Chapter of MACBAN, we call on the security agencies to properly investigate this and a lot of other dastardly acts across the country and bring the culprits to justice,” Ngelzarma said.

The MACBAN national secretary decried the increasing level of insecurity faced by members of the association nationwide.

He said: “the challenge is making it almost impossible for our members to conduct their businesses in peace. This is partly responsible for the escalating cost of livestock and livestock products.

“If the insecurity continues, it might collapse the livestock industry in the country.

“We call on the Federal Government to, therefore, ensure that the new policies geared towards improved livestock production are properly implemented”, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions