Miyetti Allah declares support for ban on open grazing | Ripples Nigeria

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has declared its support for the ban on open grazing in the Southern part of the country.

The Southern governors had during a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, on May 11 banned open grazing and movement of cattle in the region.

The MACBAN President, Senator Walid Jibrin, announced the body’s position at a press conference on Thursday in Kaduna.

READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah asks herdsmen to leave southern states over ban on open grazing

Jibrin said the ban would address the recurring farmers/herdsmen crisis in the country.

He said cattle rearing has been practiced in Africa for over 100 years without any consideration for the free movement of cattle or any grazing reserve.

Join the conversation

Opinions