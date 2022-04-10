Miyetti Allah decries insecurity in Nigeria after bandits killed FCT chairman

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Sunday decried the escalating insecurity in the country following the killing of its chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by armed bandits.

Bandits had last week killed the MACBAN Chairman in Gwagwalada Area Council, Alhaji Aliyu Adamu, at Dako hamlet near Dobi Village in the nation’s capital.

The group’s National Secretary, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, who reacted to the incident in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, urged the security agencies to check the growing activities of bandits in the northern part of the country.

He added that MACBAN had lost two state chairmen and five local government chairmen to cattle rustlers and bandits in the country.

The secretary said: “Adamu was said to have been trailed by the bandits from Izom Cattle Market in Niger State. Four other people in the same vehicle with him were kidnapped and the bandits are asking for N100 million as ransom.

“MACBAN views the increasing cases of activities of bandits in Niger and now the FCT as a great threat to the thriving livestock industry in the two states.

“MACBAN called on the security agencies to take action against the ever-increasing activities of bandits.”

