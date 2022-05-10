Miyetti Allah denies buying APC form for Jonathan

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has debunked stories that the group purchased a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Johnathan for the 2023 elections, saying they see no mileage in supporting any politician when poor Fulani herdsmen need money to cater for their needs.

The National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Ngelzarma, who distanced the

Fulani sociocultural organisation from the rumours at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, said “Fulani herdsmen need money more than the aspirants jostling to pick the presidential ticket of their parties.”

“The attention of the national headquarters of MACBAN has been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

“We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any candidate contesting elections,” the group said.

Ngelzarma added that the association would not spend its members’ hard-earned money to purchase exorbitant nomination forms for any presidential hopeful as it was more interested in the well being of its members across the country.

Read also: Gunmen abduct 10 Miyetti Allah members in Anambra

“As an association, we have far higher needs for money to assist our members being uprooted and killed in some parts of the country,” Ngelzarma said.

“MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the millions of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry and cattle rustling

“We see no mileage in supporting any politician when we are overwhelmed by the crisis being faced by our members nationwide.

“We look forward to seeing the manifestos of the various candidates and where our members fit in to determine who to fully support,” the MACBAN National Secretary insisted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now