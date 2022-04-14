Miyetti Allah distances self from Benue killings

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Benue State on Thursday distanced itself from the coordinated attacks on three local government areas in the state.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed 25 people in Logo, Guma, and Tarka LGAs on Monday night.

In a statement signed by its Chairman in the state, Ando Mohammed and Secretary, Ibrahim Galma, in Makurdi, the group charged security agents to fish out perpetrators of the gruesome attacks.

The statement read: “MACBAN, Benue State chapter, condemns the acts of brutal killings of innocent people in Logo, Guma and Tarka local government areas of Benue State.

“Our condolences go to the families of the victims of the attacks, Benue State Government, and the entire people of the state for the loss.

“We wish to state that the attacks were not carried out by our members in the state as is being brandied because there are no single Fulani herders in Tarka and in Guma local government areas that could cause misunderstanding or provocation between the farmers and herders, particularly in the areas the attacks were carried out.

“Therefore, we call on the security agencies to go after the culprits of the crime and apprehend them.”

