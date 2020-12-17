Miyetti Allah facilitated release of abducted Katsina students – Masari

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said on Thursday night the release of the abducted students of Government Science School in Kankara local government area of the state was facilitated by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The governor, who disclosed this to journalists in Katsina, said the students were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara on Friday.

The students were released by the armed bandits on Thursday after spending six days in captivity.

The role of Miyetti Allah in the release of the abducted students is expected to shore up the image of the association regarded by many as a terrorist organization over several clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

Masari said: “Alhamdulillah. The boys have been rescued and are now at Tsafe, Zamfara State. But, we shall be moving them to Kankara tomorrow (Friday).”

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, who also confirmed the development, said the students would be handed over to Katsina State government soon.

He, however, said the students were looking healthy, adding that none ọf them complained of any ailment.

Nagogo said: “The students are healthy but looking very tired, we will hand them over to their state as soon as possible.”

