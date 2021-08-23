News
Miyetti Allah hands over 11 suspected kidnappers, gunrunners to police in Taraba
The Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBA) on Sunday, handed over 11 suspected kidnappers and gun runners to the Taraba State Police Command.
The suspects were presented to the Taraba police commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya, at a ceremony in Maraban Kunini, to formally inaugurate a 16-man committee set up to tackle criminal activities, especially kidnapping.
The MACBA chairman in the state, Sahabi Tukur, said this was done following the pledge made before the Emir of Muri Alhaji Abbas Tafida, and state Commissioner of police that they would expose criminal elements among them.
He said the committee members drawn from all the Fulani clans in the state would work with the police and other security agents in all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state to fish out kidnappers and other criminals.
On his part, Sokoya commended MACBA for its resolve to address kidnapping and other crimes perpetrated by the bad eggs among them.
Also, he called for collaboration between Adamawa, Benue and Taraba states in tackling the spate of kidnapping and other criminals activities.
Meanwhile, six kidnappers who repented swore with the Holy Qur’an to no longer engage in kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of criminal activities.
