Miyetti Allah moves to end hostilities with farmers in Benue, Nasarawa

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) Saturday offered to end all hostilities with farmers in Benue and Nasarawa States.

Miyetti Allah also proposed the establishment of a joint multi-ethnic team to monitor and patrol the borders areas of Benue and Nasarawa States to checkmate the activities of criminal elements amongst them.

The Nasarawa State chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Mohammed Useni, disclosed this at the joint peace meeting put together by the governors of Benue and Nasarawa States to address the herdsmen crisis in the border areas of the two states.

Useni, who blamed the incessant crisis on criminal elements, commended the two governors for the peace initiative to end the conflicts.

He said: “There are some issues around the border areas of both states which are supposed to be corrected. We want it to be corrected that is why we are here. We thank the Benue and Nasarawa State governors for the peace initiative.

“We the members of MACBAN will assist to see that there is peace. Any good leader will not like problems or crises. We are supporting the governors so that they will bring developments to our people.

“We urge them to look for a way so that we solve this problem in the border areas. I am going to bring a solution and by the grace of God we will have peace in the border areas of Nasarawa and Benue States.

READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah to move against street begging in Nasarawa

“We know that there were a lot of killings last week and upper week especially in the borders communities. We are accusing the criminal elements of being responsible for this.

“We do not want Fulani to fight with Tiv people again. We do not want it and we are not praying for it.

“My suggestions and solutions are that we want a joint monitoring peace committee of all the ethnic groups in the border areas to checkmate the criminal elements. If we are supported, we are going to set up those committees most especially in Awe, Keana, Guma, Doma, and part of Obi local government areas.”

Join the conversation

Opinions