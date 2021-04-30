Miyetti Allah, Nnamdi Kanu ‘fight’ over alleged killing of herdsmen | Ripples Nigeria

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association (MACBAN), and the leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have resorted to a war of words following the alleged killing of herdsmen in Anambra State.

The accusations and counter accusations between the two groups came on Thursday after the National Secretary of MACBAN, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, released a statement on behalf of the group saying the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and his members will pay dearly for the “mindless massacre of not less than 50 herdsmen recently.”

He said, “So far, more than 50 herders have been killed in the South-East in the last one month. We have the record and the Igbo terrorists led by Nnamdi Kanu will pay for everybody they killed,” the statement read in part.

“It is unfortunate that they have forgotten history, how we saved a lot of Igbos in the North during the civil war, but now they are killing our people.

“These people are making a grievous mistake. We will take necessary steps both legal and cultural steps to avenge the killings of our members.”

Alhassan therefore demanded that the government should deal with the destructive elements in South East, while applauding the security agencies for the recent killing of an IPOB Commander, Ikonso.

But in a swift reaction, Kanu fired back at Alhassan and the Miyetti Allah, and insisted that he was not afraid of the ranting of the Fulani group as “IPOB will continue to go after all terrorists” operating in the South-East.

Posting in his Twitter handle, Kanu, warned the Miyetti Allah that the implementation of such a threat would be the last of herdsmen in the South-East.

“Miyetti Allah, hear this: IPOB is not South-East Governors that you can threaten & get away with. We are the same IPOB that collapsed the #Zoo.

“We are after every killer herdsman. We are after you Fulani terrorists and murderers masquerading as herdsmen.

“If you implement this your THREAT, it shall be your last. We no longer believe in turning the other cheek, it is now blood for blood and you will lose”, he said.

