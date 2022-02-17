Miyetti Allah orchestrated Abia cattle market attack to instigate killing of Igbos, HURIWA alleges

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has alleged that the Tuesday attack on Abia State cattle market, which claimed eight lives, was orchestrated by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Owners Association to instigate killing of Igbos living in the North.

The Abia State government confirmed that bandits attacked the new Abia cattle market in Omuma Uzo, Ukwa West council area on Tuesday night, killing eight persons and many cows.

HURIWA , a Civil rights advocacy group, alleged that the attack was carried out by “members of the deep state and foreign mercenaries hired by Miyetti Allah”.

The group argued that the cattle owners association was displeased with the anti-open grazing legislations in South-East states.

The allegations were contained in a statement jointly signed by HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and its National Media Director, Miss Zainab Yusuf, on Thursday.

According to the statement titled, ‘Abia Cattle Market Attack Done to Inflict War on South-East” HURIWA argued that the attack was carried out by the perceived victims, in order to cause civil unrest between Igbos and Northerners in the Northern region.

The statement reads partly, “We urge the OHANAEZE NDI IGBO, Governors of the South East of Nigeria and the Igbo World’s congress to jointly hire forensic and security experts and investigators from any part of the world to uncover the exact identities of the so-called unknown gunmen who the Rights group believed are members of the security forces or foreign mercenaries hired by Miyetti Allah Cattle Owners Association angered by the anti-open grazing legislations in the South East.

“And are now on a mission to start off civil war by attacking peaceful cattle owners just so the North will boil in anger and to transfer the aggression and reprisals on peaceful Igbo citizens of Nigeria living legitimately with their Northern brothers/sisters.”

It added, “The South East of Nigeria is under attacks by outsiders who want to cash in on the nebulous anti-cow posture of IPOB to attack Northerners in the East so as to achieve their daredevil agenda and the silence and willful inability of Nigeria’s security forces to uncover who the unknown gunmen are points to larger conspiratorial plots against the South East of Nigeria by enemies of the Igbos”.

The group, however, urged the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu to launch an intensive manhunt for perpetrators of orchestrated violence, and also calm aggrieved persons for peace to reign

The rights group, while upholding the need for peaceful coexistence, urged northern groups to stop “sensationalising the unfortunate attacks in the Abia State cattle market which it believed was executed not by Ignos but by those who hate Igbos”.

“The Igbo man and woman are the most peaceful and hospitable citizens and are not known for carrying out bloody violence on their visitors who live amongst them. The Northerners living in the East are like every Igbo person and so the Igbos respect the sanctity of life,” it added.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

