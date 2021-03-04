Miyetti Allah pledges support for shoot-on-sight order for persons wielding AK-47 | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Miyetti Allah pledges support for shoot-on-sight order for persons wielding AK-47
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) southeast zone, has stated its support regarding the mandate to prosecute anyone caught brandishing AK-47s.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the group Gidago Sidikki on Thursday, March 4.
This was in response to the statement credited to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, ordering the traditional rulers, vigilantes, police, and other security agencies to treat any herder found in possession of AK47 as armed robbers.
“The governor’s order is in line with the already established agreement between the southeast governors and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, that any herder or others found in possession of a gun should be treated as a criminal,” he said.
“My members have been having a good relationship with their host communities, in spite of some isolated cases of misunderstanding, which is normal in every human existence.
READ ALSO: Buhari orders security agents to shoot anyone in possession of AK-47 rifle, others
“Our interest in the zone was purely economic, and no herder is interested in contesting the ownership of land with members of their host communities. We expect the host communities to see us as brothers, who come to do business in their area,” he said.
In response to questions about the recently-ended food blockade, Sidikki disclosed that the Amalgamated Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers Association of Nigeria is behind the blockade and not Miyetti Allah Associations, as being speculated.
According to him, the Amalgamated Association had earlier written a letter to inform of a protest against incessant killings and destruction of its members’ properties in various parts of the country.
“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, as a body has no hand in the blockade of foodstuff from North to Southern Nigeria,” he stated.
