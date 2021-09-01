Politics
Miyetti Allah says ban on open grazing ‘unrealistic’, urges alternatives
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore — the association in charge of cattle breeding in Nigeria — has criticised the ban on open grazing across the country.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu signed the anti-grazing bill into law which outlawed the activities of herders grazing across lands in the state.
However, the group decried that it was unrealistic to enforce the ban on open grazing because there are no alternatives.
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Secretary, Alhassan Saleh, who said the ban is a negative policy designed to destroy the livelihood of herders.
Read also: Southern govs want to use ban on open grazing to negotiate for 2023 presidency —Miyetti Allah
According to him, the cattle business is not a shop that can be closed at any time.
“Where are we taking the cattle to? Are we packing them inside the shop or in government houses?
“It is a negative policy that won’t be recognised. Herders will go about their normal business because the animals have to feed.
“You can’t wake up and say you want to destroy people’s economic livelihood and you say you are making a law. Making law is one thing; implementing it is another.
“Whether the law would bring peace or not, there should be alternatives for us.”
