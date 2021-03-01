 Miyetti Allah threatens continued food blockage over persecution of herdsmen in South-West | Ripples Nigeria
Miyetti Allah threatens continued food blockage over persecution of herdsmen in South-West

34 mins ago

The Miyetti Allah has said that the blockade of cattle and foodstuffs to the South West through Kwara State will continue until the safety of Fulani is guaranteed in the region.

This disclosure was made by the coordinator of the Kwara State chapter of Miyetti Allah Association of Cattle Breeders, Aliyu Mohammed.

Speaking to newsmen after a crucial meeting of the association in Ilorin on Sunday, February 28, Mohammed said the action is a warning shot to ensure a peaceful operation of businesses by the Fulani and to end the harassment of the tribe in the south.

He also said not all Fulani are criminals, adding “Just as you have in any society where there are good and bad people.”

Read also: Miyetti Allah vows to stop sale of cattle to southern Nigeria, threatens to sue Ortom

Mohammed insisted that “It is not only Fulanis that commit crimes in the country, but it was sad that everything happening now is heaped on Fulani herdsmen.”

The coordinator said the association was ready to fish out the bad eggs in their midst.

According to him, “We have concluded at our meeting today that anybody who comes to Kwara State claiming to be Fulani herder under questionable circumstances, will be reported to the security agencies for necessary action.

“Our vigilantes will monitor the bush and the forests where there are no security agencies and report suspected cattle rustlers who disguise as cattle herders to perpetrate crimes,” he added.

Mohammed appealed to the Federal government to arrest Sunday Igboho, who evicted the Fulani from Igangan in the Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, for the alleged destruction of their properties and killing of their people.

He, however, commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his statesmanship in accommodating and cooperating to ensure the safe landing of Fulanis in the state.

Opinions

