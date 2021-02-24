 Miyetti Allah vows to stop sale of cattle to southern Nigeria, threatens to sue Ortom | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Miyetti Allah vows to stop sale of cattle to southern Nigeria, threatens to sue Ortom

Published

2 hours ago

on

Senegal, Mauritania at risk of hunger, experts say

The Bauchi State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), says it will stop its members from selling and supplying cattle to the southern parts of the country if the governors carry out their recent threats of evicting herdsmen from their states.

The group, while addressing a press conference in Bauchi on Wednesday, also threatened to sue the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, for labelling Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

At the briefing, the state Chairman of MACBAN, Abubakar Sadiq, said they will be forced to stop their members from supplying cattle to states whose governors had threatened to eject herders.

“We, the MACBAN, has resolved to stop our members from selling or supplying our cattle to states in the south whose governors have threatened to evict our members.

“The Fulani people have faced a lot of persecution in Nigeria but they still depend on our cattle for their needs.

“People must be fair to the Fulani race, they should not be branded as criminals.

“We have also resolved to drag Governor Samuel Ortom to court unless he immediately withdraws his statement that Fulani herdsmen are criminals.

READ ALSO: Bauchi governor’s claim on herdsmen crisis disappointing – Ortom

“And if he fails to withdraw the statement with immediate effect, we will be left with no option other than legal means to clear the name of Fulani as an ethnic group.

“He has always been against Fulani people and you will recall that he once enacted a law banning our people from Benue.

“Although the law did not succeed, but it has created problems for the herders in the state.

“Government at all levels should create a conducive atmosphere for the Fulani and others to do their legitimate businesses without molestation and castigation.

“We are all Nigerians and must be treated equally as such,” he said.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports44 mins ago

Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group

Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Sports3 hours ago

Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany

Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
Latest18 hours ago

UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods
Latest19 hours ago

BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash

American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Sports22 hours ago

Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative

Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 hours ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech1 day ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech2 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech4 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech5 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.