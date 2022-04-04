MKO Abiola’s daughter, Hafsat, explains why she’s leading Bello’s presidential campaign

Daughter of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Castello, has responded to criticisms and condemnations that followed her new position as the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Organisation of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Hafsat who cleared the air on her position while appearing as a guest on Arise TV on Sunday, said she decided to work with Bello after a careful study of his qualities.

She insisted that she accepted to work with Bello after a lot of consultations because there were some similarities between her late father and the Kogi Governor, especially their refusal to have political godfathers.

Expressing confidence that Bello would clinch the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) irrespective of the region the ticket is zoned to, Hafsat said the “persecution” the governor currently faces was as a result of “different interests and the controversies around his administration.”

“Nigerians must be given the free hand to choose their leaders. That is the meaning of democracy. My father did not contest to represent zoning interest. His interest was Nigeria and Nigeria alone.

“My father and Governor Bello have similarities that I believe in. The late MKO believed in a united Nigeria, just like Bello.

“These are the same qualities I have seen in Governor Bello. He dared to contest, not minding that he was from a minority tribe in Kogi and won, and he has come out again. My father did the same, when it was believed that a Yoruba man could not be President.

“I’m not driven by pecuniary considerations. I do what I believe in.

“In the next seven weeks, we would be working hard, and when we emerge, we will deliver a Nigeria of our dreams,” Hafsat said.

