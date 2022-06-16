MKO Abiola’s son, Kola, hopeful on 2023 polls, says PRP will emulate father’s 1993 victory

Kola Abiola, the Peoples Redemption Party’s (PRP) presidential candidate, boasted on Wednesday in Abuja that his party would win the 2023 presidential election.

Kola, a son of the late Chief MKO Abiola, said PRP’s win will be comparable to that of his father, who died on June 12, 1993.

He made the claims after receiving his Certificates of Return from the party’s chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello, along with other governorship candidates.

“There is going to be a replay in 2023,” Abiola declared, noting that his late father had won the presidential race 30 years before.

“It reminds me of 1993. A lot of people came out for the first time to vote because of MKO. We are going to have a repeat of that in 2023.

“If we can win it then, we should win it now,’’ he said.

He said that the biggest role the PRP would play at the general elections was to serve as a bridge for current generation of Nigerian youths.

“We are going to bring the younger generation into politics, governance and leadership.

“I’m appealing to youths to regard us as the vehicle of change; we should make sure that at the next election, we have the highest voter turnout.

“By this, we will make your voices and number count,’’ he said.

