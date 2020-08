MNJTF alerts of Boko Haram recruitment of child soldiers, warns parents

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has alerted of the recruitment of child soldiers by Boko Haram terror group, and warned parents, local authorities, religious and traditional institutions to be vigilant.

A statement issued in N’Djamena, Chad on Thursday by Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, said the terrorist group introduced the use of child soldiers as a way of resuscitating its declining influence in the Lake Chad Basin.

“Earlier, Boko Haram have engaged in the mass abduction of school girls, sexual enslavement of women and mass murder of innocent civilians.

“This recent employment of child soldiers is as a result of frustration caused by several operational losses, leadership crises as well as disillusionment among fighters and their subsequent surrender in hundreds to the MNJTF.

“The focus on children is because they are easier to manipulate and indoctrinate than the adults within the region who can now see through the veil of deceit.

“Arising from this latest atrocity by Boko Haram, the MNJTF urges parents, local authorities, religious and traditional institutions to be vigilant and promptly alert security agencies of any overt or covert attempts to recruit their children and wards,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Ex-CBN deputy governor who linked northern governor to Boko Haram, grilled 6 hours by DSS

Antigha, equally, called on youths not to be deceived by the terrorist over promises of power, influence, economic prosperity and spiritual growth.

“The stories of hardship and evil within the terrorist organisations as revealed by all surrendered Boko Haram fighters should be sufficient notice that Boko Haram and ISWAP have nothing good to offer anyone,” he said.

MNJTF spokesman went further to say: “It would be recalled that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict forbids the recruitment and use of children in Armed Conflicts.

“The Protocol states among others that; ‘armed groups distinct from armed forces of a country should not, under any circumstances, recruit or use in hostilities anyone under 18’.

“It is against this background that the MNJTF is drawing the attention of the United Nations, its relevant agencies and other stakeholders to the latest acts of inhumanity and desperation by Boko Haram, and urges severe condemnation and other necessary action.

“On our part, the MNJTF will continue with activities that are focused on the protection of children and other vulnerable groups within its area of operation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions