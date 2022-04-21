MNJTF eliminate ISWAP terrorists, rescue six kidnapped female hostages

The spokesman of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a combined multinational formation comprising units from the militaries of Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria, Col. Muhammed Dole, has confirmed the elimination of 27 terrorists from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), by troops of Operation Lake Sanity, in clearance operations in close coordination in the Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Rago axes of Borno State.

Dole also said that six women who were abducted by the terrorists were rescued during the operation, however, one soldier was killed in a gun battle with the insurgents.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dole said the troops, relying on intelligence, had located ISWAP targets in the areas and moved in to take out the terrorists.

“The troops of the Operation Lake Sanity of the MNJTF on intelligence-driven targets which they engaged using multiple sorties in the vicinity of Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Rago, where about twenty terrorists were neutralised,” Dole said.

“Ground forces then advanced and reached Tumbun Fulani but could not access Tumbun Rago due to marshy terrain.

“The criminals on sighting the advancing troops fled and abandoned their checkpoint, pulled off their uniforms and left their rifles and other equipment behind.

“Tumbun Rago was found deserted with Boko Haram corpses and a shallow grave containing Boko Haram corpses discovered, as the criminals beat a hasty retreat.

“Relatedly, the MNJTF Nigerien troops of Sector 4 while on patrol in the general area of Ngagam – Kabalewa and N’guigmi engaged a group of fleeing terrorists, neutralised five BHT/ISWAP insurgents, destroyed two Gun trucks and a large stock of arms and ammunition were recovered.

“Sadly, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and few others were wounded in action, currently receiving treatment at a military hospital.

“In another encounter with Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP insurgents in the course of further clearance operations by MNJTF troops of Sector 1 (Cameroon) in the vicinity of Toumbuma, Kerenua, and Chikingudu neutralized 2 Boko haram criminals and maintained dominance in the area.

“At the end of the earlier battle engagement around Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Rago, six (6) traumatized female BHTs hostages managed to escape and were found by own troops who then assisted them and brought them to own troop’s location.

“They were professionally handled and given medical care in the bush.

“The rescued women have been moved to Maiduguri for further processing and handover to the civil authorities before they rejoin their families.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the escapees who hailed from Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe States were kidnapped at different places and times by the evil and criminally minded BHTs/ISWAP ranging from October 2020 to April 2021.

“The escapees are Grace Daniel, age 38 years, kidnapped at Mainok along Maiduguri Road on 18 December, 2020, Susan Lazarus, aged 28 years, kidnapped at Kupre Hong LGA Adamawa on 9 April, 2021, and Jumai Inuwa, aged 42 years kidnapped along Damaturu-Maiduguri highway on 19 October, 2020.

“Others are Maria Adamu, aged 27 years, kidnapped at Gulak, Adamawa st6ate on 6 December, 2020, Martha Malu, aged 25 years, kidnapped at Damboa road on 1 December, 2020, and Malakalya Dambade, aged 37 years, kidnapped at Mainok along Maiduguri highway on 25 February, 2021.

