MNJTF kills Boko Haram fighters in Lake Chad

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating in the Lake Chad Basin Region have killed some suspected Boko Haram terrorists and recovered heavy weapons.

The MNJTF spokesman, Lt. Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

He said the troops raided the terrorists’ hideouts in a renewed activities code named: “Operation Harbin Kunama” (Scorpion sting) on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “The ongoing operation by troops of the MNJTF has further diminished the capacity of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to carry out their activities in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The offensive posture and doggedness of troops of the MNJTF has continued to yield remarkable results.

“Following an attack by BH/ISWAP terrorists on troops’ position in the general area of Arege, which was effectively repelled, an exploitation was conducted by troops of the Force on May 11 in the general area.

READ ALSO: Troops uncover secret Boko Haram/ISWAP fish market where arms, ammunitions, drugs are sold in Lake Chad

“Several items were recovered, including one Dushka gun, Dushka Turrell, and a burnt Gun truck while several terrorists were neutralised during the encounter.”

“A clearance operation in the general area of Ferondiya in the Lake Chad Basin was successfully conducted in clearing terrorists’ hideouts.

“Equipment recovered from the terrorists included two Gun trucks, two Anti – Aircraft guns, one RPG tube, two AK 47 rifles, one RPG bomb, and three Toyota Buffalo Gun truck tyres.

“Others are 387 rounds of 12.7mm, 440 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm, and 364 rounds of 7.62mm x 50 mm ammunitions.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now