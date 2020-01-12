MNJTF Kills ISWAP top commander, three others in Lake Chad region

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said on Sunday its troops killed the third most powerful commander of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) group, Amir Khalifa Umar.

The Head of Public Information for the MNJTF, Col. Timothy Antigha, who confirmed the development, said the ISWAP Commander was killed during raids on the jihadists’ hideouts near Lake Chad.

He said: “In continuation of the ongoing offensive operations against the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other purveyors of violence and instability in the Lake Chad Basin, the Air Task Force of the MNJTF neutralised the third-ranking commander in ISWAP leadership echelon, Amir Khalifa Umar in an air interdiction conducted yesterday (Saturday) in Tunbum Sabon.

“Khalifa Umar was a High- Value Target considering that he was also the Chief Judge of ISWAP.

“In a separate air interdiction conducted in Kwalaram, three other senior commanders of ISWAP were also neutralised.

“More details on the full Battle Damage Assessment will be conveyed in subsequent press releases.

“Additionally, MNJTF Air Task Force interdiction of ISWAP training camp and mustering area in Tumbun Madayi three days ago also yielded the expected result.

“Several terrorists and their commanders who gathered for training or an attack were neutralised or maimed.”

