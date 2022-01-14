Mo Abudu reacts to criticique of her movie, Chief Daddy 2

Mo Abudu, the founder of the broadcasting company, EbonyLife TV has addressed the harsh criticism of the recently released movie, Chief Daddy 2.

The comedy movie, Chief Daddy 2 has been critiqued by viewers since it’s debut on New Year’s Day. The star-studded movie has been described as a huge disappointment by critics.

Mosunmola Abudu, better known as Mo Abudu in an Instagram post decided to finally address the audience following the poor production of the movie.

Speaking via her IG, the film producer told critics that their voices have been heard, adding that she is open to “constructive feedback” for her team to continuously improve on the quality of the movies released.

Watch her speak below.

