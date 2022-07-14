Mo Bimpe narrates her experience with Yomi Fabiyi over s3x for roles allegations

Nigerian actress, Mo Bimpe explained during a question and answer session on her Instagram stories issues around tales her colleague, Yomi Fabiyi requested to have a romantic relationship with her.

The actress, who is married to actor Lateef Adedimeji, was asked by a fan to address the allegation that she fell out with actor Yomi Fabiyi because he demanded s3x from her for a role.

Bimpe said the allegations are not true and he didn’t ask her out until they finished the movie they were both working on.

Read also: Actress MO Bimpe denounces Facebook account

However, she said he told her that if he knew she would turn him down, then he would have ‘asked her out’ before they shot the movie.

The actress added that when he asked her out, he insisted on either dating her or being enemies with her, so she made her choice.

Read the exchange below.

