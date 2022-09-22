Metro
Mob attacks, attempts to drown journalist in Jigawa
Abubakar Tahir, a journalist was on Thursday attacked by an angry mob while he was covering the devastating flood in Ganuwar Kuka village, in Hadejia local government area of Jigawa State, North-West Nigeria.
The incident was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Lawal Shiisu, who told newsmen that the mob attempted to drowned the journalist who was trying to report the flood devastation in the area.
According to him, it took the intervention of some good samaritans in the area to save Mr Abubakar, a reporter with Manhaja newspaper, from being lynched by the angry youth in the village.
“We have received a report of an attack on a journalist in the Hadejia area where they are currently ravaged by a devastating flood. A mob attacked him, destroyed his mobile phones, and tried to drown him in the water,” DSP Shiisu said.
DSP Shiisu however, advised journalists to reach out to traditional rulers of communities before they start working especially in the Hadejia area as they have a history of attacking journalists during times like this.
The police spokesman stated that after reaching the flood-affected area, the journalist presented his identification card and began an interview with some of the victims, but unfortunately, some people began hitting him from behind.
Recounting the attack, Tahiti said, “As I stood up to ask why they were beating me, they forced my head down in the water and tried to drown me and continued to hit me when someone brought out a knife then some people now stopped them.
“They now took me to the district head house where he gave me new clothes to wear and asked a bike man to take me to Hadejia General hospital for treatment.”
The people of the town are said to be angry with the government for its inaction as perennial floods continue to wreak havoc year in and year out in their communities.
By Promise Eze
