Mobility giant, GIGM, strengthens industry position with new CEO, expanded team to run W’African operations

GIG Mobility (GIGM), a tech-enabled mobility company, under the management and leadership of Greatman Legend (formally GIG Group) has announced the appointment of Enahoro Okhae as Chief Executive Officer for GIGM.

The company made this known on Monday.

Enahoro will drive the company’s strategic objectives while focusing on creating an agile and innovative culture that promotes proactive responses to emerging trends, changing market conditions and the dynamic needs of consumers in the digital age.

He brings over 16 years of senior leadership experience working with leading brands. In his new role, Enahoro will further position the company for the next phase of growth while building an aligned team with a disruptive productive mindset across the diverse cadets within GIGM.

“I believe that GIGM is ready to move from its founders, and engaging on actionable steps to strengthen our goal to provide innovative and disruptive products as well as build an empowered and efficient workforce is something we are committed to at GIGM. Enahoro brings unquantifiable experience to this role and will drive value for all stakeholders through his leadership and initiatives. I am delighted that we were able to get him to embrace the long-term vision of GIGM as he takes on this new role”, said Chidi Ajaere, CEO, Greatman Legend.

Following the appointment of a new CEO and an expanded senior leadership team, the mobility-based company is focused on building tech-focussed solutions that promote shared ownership of GIGM with customers as well as simplify daily transactions. A recent innovation is the deployment of a self check in system powered by technology.

Commenting on his new role, Enahoro said, “technology has been pivotal in positioning GIGM as an industry leader, and technology will be the premise on which the company will continue to lead the industry. The digital age is primarily characterized by customer-first features with crucial attention paid to customized services. This new dispensation will focus on implementing future-proof business strategies while integrating more lifestyle features into the GIGM application enabling users to “do things freely while moving freely.

The new CEO also seized the opportunity to share his vision with the public as he takes over the leadership. According to him, “Mobility is beyond movement; it is about the ability to move easily and unhindered irrespective of the channel; land, rail, water, air or virtual/augmented reality. While moving freely, people should also be able the things freely. This is the new renaissance of GIGM and the bedrock upon which we will embed more lifestyle features in the existing customer app.

Enahoro also hinted that he would address the generic challenge of maintaining high service delivery standards, which could deter growing businesses if not handled foundationally.

“GIGM is executing plans to increase the company’s value, offerings and reach, and as a team, we look forward to this new Chapter of the GIGM story. I am excited to continue working on meaningful products that create value for users while also strengthening my capacity,” he concluded.

