MOBO Awards: Burna Boy pips Drake, Beyonce to win ‘Best Int’l Artist’, see full of winners
Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu who is better known as Burna Boy pipped Beyonce, Drake and Kendrick Lamar to emerge as the winner of the ‘Best International Artist’ category at the 2022 MOBO Awards.
The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B and more.
Burna Boy who had been nominated under the category of Best International Act at the MOBOs alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Drake and Summer Walker had come out tops as the winner of the award.
Other nominees under the category included Jazmine Sullivan, Skilibeng, Jack Harlow and Nigerian fast-rising global act, Tems.
This award makes Burna Boy‘s second award at the 2022 edition of the MOBOs as the singer also secured the nod as the Best African Act, beating Asake, Rema, Fireboy and Omah Lay.
This brings the star’s MOBO award wins to a total of three following his 2021 win as the Best International Act.
Here is the full list of winners below:
BEST MALE ACT
CENTRAL CEE
BEST FEMALE ACT
PINK PANTHERESS
ALBUM OF THE YEAR (joint winners)
KNUCKS – ‘ALPHA PLACE’
LITTLE SIMZ – ‘SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT’
SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE
DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI – ‘OWN BRAND (BADDIE)’
BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS
BRU-C
VIDEO OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH MCDONALD’S MCCRISPY
CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
MAHALIA
BEST GRIME ACT
D DOUBLE E
BEST HIP HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS
D BLOCK EUROPE
BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH K-TRAP
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
BURNA BOY
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM
KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY – TOP BOY
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY
NELLA ROSE
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL
BOB VYLAN
BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG
NIA ARCHIVES
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS
BURNA BOY
BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL
STILL SHADEY
BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM
EZRA COLLECTIVE
BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT
SKILLIBENG
BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK
INFLO
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
NILE RODGERS
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD
CRAIG DAVID
PAVING THE WAY AWARD SUPPORTED BY BBC 1XTRA
JAMAL EDWARDS MBE
