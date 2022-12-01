MOBO Awards: Burna Boy pips Drake, Beyonce to win ‘Best Int’l Artist’, see full of winners

Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu who is better known as Burna Boy pipped Beyonce, Drake and Kendrick Lamar to emerge as the winner of the ‘Best International Artist’ category at the 2022 MOBO Awards.

The MOBO Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B and more.

Burna Boy who had been nominated under the category of Best International Act at the MOBOs alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Chris Brown, Drake and Summer Walker had come out tops as the winner of the award.

Other nominees under the category included Jazmine Sullivan, Skilibeng, Jack Harlow and Nigerian fast-rising global act, Tems.

This award makes Burna Boy‘s second award at the 2022 edition of the MOBOs as the singer also secured the nod as the Best African Act, beating Asake, Rema, Fireboy and Omah Lay.

This brings the star’s MOBO award wins to a total of three following his 2021 win as the Best International Act.

Here is the full list of winners below:

BEST MALE ACT

CENTRAL CEE

BEST FEMALE ACT

PINK PANTHERESS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (joint winners)

KNUCKS – ‘ALPHA PLACE’

LITTLE SIMZ – ‘SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT’

SONG OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH LUCOZADE

DREYA MAC, FELIXTHE1ST & FINCH FETTI – ‘OWN BRAND (BADDIE)’

BEST NEWCOMER IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS

BRU-C

VIDEO OF THE YEAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH MCDONALD’S MCCRISPY

CENTRAL CEE – ‘DOJA’

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

MAHALIA

BEST GRIME ACT

D DOUBLE E

BEST HIP HOP ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MIXTAPE MADNESS

D BLOCK EUROPE

BEST DRILL ACT SUPPORTED BY TRENCH K-TRAP

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BURNA BOY

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

KANE ROBINSON (KANO) AS SULLY – TOP BOY

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

NELLA ROSE

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT IN ASSOCIATION WITH MARSHALL

BOB VYLAN

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT SUPPORTED BY MIXMAG

NIA ARCHIVES

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT SUPPORTED BY AFROZONS

BURNA BOY

BEST GOSPEL ACT SUPPORTED BY PREMIER GOSPEL

STILL SHADEY

BEST JAZZ ACT SUPPORTED BY JAZZ FM

EZRA COLLECTIVE

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT

SKILLIBENG

BEST PRODUCER SUPPORTED BY COMPLEX UK

INFLO

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

NILE RODGERS

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

CRAIG DAVID

PAVING THE WAY AWARD SUPPORTED BY BBC 1XTRA

JAMAL EDWARDS MBE

