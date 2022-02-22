Model, Faith Morey, claims most Nigerian men are married to lesbians

Popular Nigerian model, Faith Morey has opined that most Nigerian men are unknowingly married to lesbians.

In a series of videos shared via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the actress claimed that these lesbians cheat in their matrimonial homes.

“So I’m about to shake a table nobody ever talks about. This conversation, especially in Lagos and my question, is how many men in Nigeria are married to lesbians without them knowing,” she said.

“And these lesbians are cheating under their roof. Okay, let’s get into it…so these partners could be their best friends and girlfriends for years. And the husband will be cool with it because she’s a girl not knowing that’s her lover.”

The former basketballer turned model made a break in the fashion industry in 2009 after participating in The Next Supermodel competition.

She’s married to Randy Morey and they have a son together.

