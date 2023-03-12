Moffi scores, provides assist as Nice draw with Nantes

OGC Nice were held to a 2-2 tie by Nantes despite Terem Moffi’s goal and assist at the Stadium de la Beaujoire- Fonteneau on Sunday,

In the fifth minute of the game, Moffi gave Nice the lead and a minute beyond the halfway point, Moussa Sissoko of the hosts equalized.

Nice reclaimed the lead on 71 minutes with Moffi setting up Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

But two minutes from the end, the home team’s replacement Mostafa Mohamed managed to tie the score once more.

In his last 26 league outings, Moffi has scored 15 goals.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon also played for Nantes in the match, but around the 65-minute mark, Mohamed took Simon’s spot.

