Moghalu backs Nigerians in protest against proposed ‘ponmon’ ban

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, on Monday reacted to the proposed ban of cowhide popularly known as ponmon in Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, Zaria, Prof. Muhammad Yakubu, had recently said the institute and other stakeholders would approach the National Assembly to establish legislation on the consumption of the cow skin.

Yakubu noted that the decision was aimed at reviving the moribund tanneries and leather industry in the country.

Nigerians had since kicked against the proposed ban and slammed the Federal Government for being insensitive to their plights.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Moghalu described as unimaginative the proposed legislation, saying it would not pass for public policy.

He also urged the government to ban motorcycles used by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the country.

He wrote: “Nigerians won’t welcome any (likely unenforceable) attempt to ban their beloved ponmo to develop our value-added leather exports any more than we should ban motorcycles cos terrorists use them. Not a ‘ponmo boy,’ but like millions, I enjoy the occasional ponmo in my stew. Abeg!

“I don’t understand how this kind of thinking can pass for public policy. Are we really this unimaginative? Of course we can develop our value-added leather and secure Nigeria without draconian measures that won’t even work and will further hurt the economy.

“Maybe someone wants to start a ponmo smuggling business. Because that’s exactly what will happen in response to such a “ban.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

