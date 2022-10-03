News
Moghalu backs Nigerians in protest against proposed ‘ponmon’ ban
A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, on Monday reacted to the proposed ban of cowhide popularly known as ponmon in Nigeria.
The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, Zaria, Prof. Muhammad Yakubu, had recently said the institute and other stakeholders would approach the National Assembly to establish legislation on the consumption of the cow skin.
Yakubu noted that the decision was aimed at reviving the moribund tanneries and leather industry in the country.
Nigerians had since kicked against the proposed ban and slammed the Federal Government for being insensitive to their plights.
In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Moghalu described as unimaginative the proposed legislation, saying it would not pass for public policy.
Read also:Moghalu condemns Nigerian govt’s poor investment in education
He also urged the government to ban motorcycles used by Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the country.
He wrote: “Nigerians won’t welcome any (likely unenforceable) attempt to ban their beloved ponmo to develop our value-added leather exports any more than we should ban motorcycles cos terrorists use them. Not a ‘ponmo boy,’ but like millions, I enjoy the occasional ponmo in my stew. Abeg!
“I don’t understand how this kind of thinking can pass for public policy. Are we really this unimaginative? Of course we can develop our value-added leather and secure Nigeria without draconian measures that won’t even work and will further hurt the economy.
“Maybe someone wants to start a ponmo smuggling business. Because that’s exactly what will happen in response to such a “ban.”
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...