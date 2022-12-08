Politics
Moghalu blames illiteracy, collapse of values for vote-buying, others
Renowned economist and a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu, has revealed the reason for the menace of vote-buying as the 2023 elections draw nigh.
Moghalu made this assertion on Thursday, via a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle.
According to him, the problem plaguing the Nigerian political system was due to a gradual erosion of values and pervasive illiteracy.
Moghalu further postulated that majority of the educated electorates are mentally poor as evidenced in their choice during every election cycle.
“The biggest problem in Nigeria’s democratic politics is the pervasive illiteracy. People who are not educated cannot make informed and empowered choices. Heck, they don’t even understand the issues of governance, economy, foreign affairs.
“As for the argument that people will sell their votes because they are poor, I think the problem is more a progressive collapse of values. Many people who support incompetent and corrupt candidates went to school and are not really poor. But they suffer from mental poverty,” Moghalu stated.
