Moghalu calls for systemic approach in fight against corruption

A former Presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, on Thursday detailed the steps that ought to be taken by the federal government towards ensuring the eradication of corruption in the Nigerian society.

Moghalu made this known via a statement in Lagos.

According to the former Deputy Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a systemic and serious approach needs to be entrenched in the fight against corruption.

He further noted that over $600bn had been pilfered from the country’s coffers since independence in 1960.

“We can fight corruption in four very important ways. The first is through value system education and reform.

“We have to teach our kids right and wrong from elementary school to secondary school. Ethics must become a compulsory subject.

“Secondly, Nigeria’s leaders must lead by example via accountability to the people.

“Thirdly, there must be punishment for corruption. If anyone engages in the act of corruption, such a person must be made to pay for it and anyone found guilty of corruption must go to prison. It is not enough to simply sack people because they were corrupt.

“Finally, we have to improve the reward of public officers, their servants and the social safety net.

“Many people steal in public life because they are afraid about their old age and whether they will have anything or a roof over their heads.

”So, these are some of the things we must look at. We have to look at fighting corruption in a systematic way and be serious about it,” he added.

