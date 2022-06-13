Moghalu dumps ADC after losing presidential ticket

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Moghalu dumped the ADC just a few days after losing the party’s presidential ticket.

The ex-CBN official was defeated by Dumebi Kachikwu, younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, in the primary election held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on June 9.

In a letter dated June 13, 2022, and addressed to Oke Nwosu, ADC National Chairman, Moghalu, said he decided to leave the party over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the presidential primary.

He wrote: “I am writing to hand in my resignation from my membership of the African Democratic Congress, effective immediately. I have resigned because the process and conduct of the party’s presidential primary on June 8, 2022 at Abeokuta revealed a fundamental clash of values between me and your leadership of the party.

“Despite the circular you issued a few days to the primary committing the party to providing transportation and accommodation for delegates to and in Abeokuta, and which as we agreed would provide a level playing for all the presidential aspirants, the party under your leadership failed to do so.

“Some aspirants, including myself, made donations to the ADC party account as requested by the party for this purpose. This failure, which appeared intentional, created room for massive abuses of the electoral process including delegate capture and financial inducement of delegates.

“This is only one of numerous inconsistencies and the absence of transparency and predictability in the management of the party that I had progressively complained about.

“As you are well aware, I have consistently resisted pressures to join the APC or the PDP precisely to avoid cash-and-carry politics. For me to remain a member of the ADC therefore, after what thousands of party members participated in at Abeokuta, would be to endorse political corruption of a most obscene order.

“I joined the ADC in October 2021 with the best of intentions. Since then, I have put my entire team to work on growing and improving the party, including raising the party’s visibility on all media platforms, recruiting more than 10,000 new members to the party, and providing new offices for various state chapters of the party at my expense.”

