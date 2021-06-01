 Moghalu officially declares bid for 2023 Presidency, unfolds 4-point agenda | Ripples Nigeria
Moghalu officially declares bid for 2023 Presidency, unfolds 4-point agenda

Published

2 hours ago

on



The race for the 2023 Presidency is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating in the country’s recent history with most of the parties yet to announce a clear favourite.

Towards this end, a former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu on Monday declared his intention to vie for the topmost political post in the country.

This was contained in a series of tweets issued by Moghalu, while highlighting the issues plaguing the country and solutions to them.

He also disclosed a four-point agenda towards tackling the challenges, if elected as the President.

“— Security for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory;

— War against poverty: skills, jobs for our youth, and an innovation economy;

Read also: Moghalu to host a summit for youths on good governance

— Accelerated education and healthcare reform;

— Good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective, and accountable,” he disclosed.

He continued, “2023: I WILL RUN BECAUSE WE THE PEOPLE MATTER

“What is the value of a Nigerian life?

“We live daily today under the shadow of terrorists. Our economy is collapsing. Many families cannot afford the price of food. Millions of young men and women have no jobs and have no hope,” the introduction to the Twitter thread read.

Moghalu further highlighted the moribund health sector which affirms the high mortality rate amongst the average Nigerian while revealing how he lost his father due to a doctors’ strike in 1998.

“Only the rich and powerful can access quality healthcare in our country or abroad as medical tourists, because our health system, like most other systems, is broken. I lost my father, Isaac Moghalu, in December 1998 because he had a stroke but the doctors were on strike, and therefore we could not get him adequate healthcare on time.”

He also pledged various reforms while imploring Nigerians “to participate actively in the democratic process, and vote right when the time comes.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

