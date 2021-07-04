Moghalu rejects National Assembly’s plan to stop electronic transmission of election results

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has rejected the move by the National Assembly to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from transmitting election results electronically.

Reports said the lawmakers planned to insert a strange section in the Electoral Act which completely outlaws transmission of votes by electronic means.

A debate on the Electoral Amendment Bill is currently ongoing in the National Assembly.

Moghalu, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, described the move by the National Assembly to pass a law which prohibits electronic transmission of election results as “a fraud and rape on democracy.”



He wrote: “Reports that @nassnigeria intend to remove, on the basis of flimsy technical excuses, the provision for electronic transmission of results from the new electoral law Nigerians have been waiting for, are deeply disturbing. If they pass such a law, it’s a FRAUD & RAPE on democracy.

“It is becoming clear that our political elite are themselves, enemies of democracy because many of them benefit from the rigging of elections. It is a shame legislators from BOTH @OfficialAPCNg and @OfficialPDPNig would collaborate to pass such a law. That tells us all we need to know.”

