Moghalu reveals real reason behind bandits’ attack on NDA

A former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has revealed the reason why terrorists successfully infiltrated and attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

According to him, this was because the security of the Nigerian state has been compromised.

Moghalu made this assertion via a tweet on Wednesday, August 25, stating that the “barbarians responsible are inside the building and not at the gates.”

The tweet reads, “The security of the Nigerian state has been FUNDAMENTALLY compromised! That’s why terrorists can do what happened @HQ_NDA The barbarians are not at the gates. They are inside the building. THIS is the problem. Let’s stop deceiving ourselves.

“I condemn the terrorist attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy @HQ_NDA, the death of two military officers and the abduction of one. This shocking development says much about the absence of capacity of the Nigerian state to defend our territory and our citizens, despite narratives to the contrary.

“The war against terrorism must be won. It can only be won when the attacks on Nigerian citizens, territories, and our military institutions END and the terrorists are completely crushed. We are more vulnerable than we realize.

“I salute our gallant soldiers who are at the forefront of this war, but sadly, political, military and counterterrorism leadership are indisputably weak.”

