Moghalu to host a summit for youths on good governance | Ripples Nigeria

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a 2019 presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has disclosed plans to host a summit for the Nigerian youth on good governance and how to shape their future.

The summit, Elevating Youth Voices Summit (EYVS), which is at its maiden edition, would be held in April 2021, under the aegis of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a public policy think tank headed by Moghalu.

According to the group, the summit, which will hold virtually, would examine how cultural “influencers” can move beyond social bubbles and utilize their voices and influence to bring about improved governance in the country at large.

With the theme “The Creative Industry, Social Media, and Governance”, the summit is also expected to hold discussions on the increasingly important role of social media in Nigerian national life, and it’s potential to shape governance and public policy in positive ways.

Speaking at the summit, Moghalu said: “We all worry about what the future holds for Nigeria’s youth in the face of rising poverty, insecurity, and unemployment, but it is now time for responsible action.

“We plan to have a deep-dive conversation between young people to explore how the gap between the celebrity influence and the difficult realities of life in our country can be bridged.”

Meanwhile, several artists and youth influencers are billed to grace the occasion as speakers. They include the musician and entertainment entrepreneur, Jude (“M.I.”) Abaga; actress, and former beauty queen and good governance activist, Regina Askia Williams; on-air personality Sandra Ezekwesili, actress Kate Henshaw; and actor Benjamin Joseph, among others.

