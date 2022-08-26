Moghalu wants INEC to sponsor primaries of political parties

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate has criticized the monitisation of the electoral process which he said often limits the options of the electorates.

Moghalu made this call on Friday, during an interview on Channels TV “Sunrise Daily.”

According to the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the use of delegates especially in the recently-concluded presidential primaries was riddled with a lot of monetary inducements, which often results in the best candidates being sidelined.

Consequently, Moghalu urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to fund the processes in order to ensure the electorates choose from candidates who have their interests at heart.

“Delegates are mainly there for pecuniary reasons which doesn’t throw up the best candidates, which is why INEC must look at this processes.

“One of my recommendations is that the Federal Government should fund these processes. In many countries, the government funds political parties so that the electorate will choose based on the issues. This malaise is why the parties sell forms at exorbitant prices which engenders corruption.

“Nigeria can fashion its own democracy and every country practises based on local adaptations,” Moghalu explained.

